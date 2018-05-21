Kim Zolciak-Biermann Rings in 40th Birthday in a Thong Bikini

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling 40 and fine!
Two days after the Bravo reality star celebrated the milestone birthday, she hit the beach for a romantic getaway with husband Kroy Biermann. In a snapshot taken by the former NFL pro and shared to her Instagram on Monday, Kim flaunts her enviable curves and backside in a thong bikini.
"These last 48 hrs have been a dream!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta diva captioned a photo of herself paddle boarding. "Party with Family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink."
It appears as if Kroy whisked away his wife of almost seven years following a blowout bash with their nearest and dearest.
Over the weekend, Kim rang in another decade with a Las Vegas-themed party at her home in Atlanta. All her little ones were there to celebrate, including 21-year-old Brielle Biermann, 16-year-old Ariana Biermann, 6-year-old Kroy Jr., 5-year-old Kash Biermann and 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane Biermann.
"Last night was a dream," the birthday girl reflected on Instagram. "I am so grateful, blessed and humbled. There are no words to truly describe how loved I felt and feel. Thank you to everyone that came I truly appreciate you, I love you all from the core of my being. A huge thank you to my INCREDIBLE husband who put his heart and soul into making everything perfect for me I love you @kroybiermann to the moon and back a gazillion trillion times always!"
The reality star is filming her seventh season of Don't Be Tardy, which is expected to premiere on Bravo this summer.
Happy birthday, Kim!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)