Kim Zolciak-Biermann Rings in 40th Birthday in a Thong Bikini

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling 40 and fine!

Two days after the Bravo reality star celebrated the milestone birthday, she hit the beach for a romantic getaway with husband Kroy Biermann. In a snapshot taken by the former NFL pro and shared to her Instagram on Monday, Kim flaunts her enviable curves and backside in a thong bikini.

"These last 48 hrs have been a dream!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta diva captioned a photo of herself paddle boarding. "Party with Family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink."

It appears as if Kroy whisked away his wife of almost seven years following a blowout bash with their nearest and dearest.