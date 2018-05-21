Khloe Kardashian Documents Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

The social media superstar also addressed fans who slammed her for putting focus on her getting her famous form back in gear.

"I've been working out for 11 days now. I feel really good but I'm tired, my body is sore. It's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is that I've read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel like I'm focusing too much on my body," said Khloe. "But the truth is I've worked out 5 or 6 days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary, something I love to do so I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm."

The Revenge Body host added that it's important to bring workouts into her life and get used to a "new normal.

"Between feedings I want to find time to workout because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things I love and I love working out, getting my mind right," confessed the E! star.

Rest assured she will let her fans in on the process, explaining, "Now that I'm getting back into my rhythm. I might start snapping some of my workouts...so you guys can join in with us if you want—it's fun. Start somewhere. We all gotta start somewhere. It's a process. But a process that I really, really love weirdly. I've been craving these workouts—so I feel really good.

In another Snapchat, the new mom showed off her body and explained, "Five weeks after baby feeling good. muscle memory is a real thing, 'cause it's still under there. Gotta tighten it all up. Feeling good, gotta get rid this part… this and my thighs. but we're working on it. just need everything to be solid, if I'm solid I really don't care."