How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Spend Their First Week As a Married Couple

Mon., May. 21, 2018

Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in front of millions of viewers both in London and watching from home on Saturday May 19, and now everyone wants to know how they will spend their first week as a married couple. 

It has been previously reported that they won't embark on a honeymoon for a while, and they have also kept quiet about the location of their honeymoon. However, on Tuesday they are expected to attend a garden party at the Buckingham Palace in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration. What else do they have planned for this week? 

Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Touching Wedding

