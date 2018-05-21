Royal Wedding Photographers Share Behind-the-Scenes Details About the Big Day

"It was one that could have been a 'nothing picture' of her just walking down the aisle. But the light was just so fantastic it's given the picture a much longer life than it would've had," he explains. "Shafts of light were coming in through the windows and I had to make a decision: do I shoot her through light or shadows? I went for the light to get a more contrasting image and it turned out to be the right decision."

He's also the photographer that capture the couple's first kiss photo from his spot in the chapel. "I used a massive powerful zoom lens and got it from inside," he reveals. "It happened so quickly. If they delayed or waited for the crowd I might not have got it, so for me it was perfect."