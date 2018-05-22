Botched Patient Kelsey Needs Help to Fix Her "Double Bubble" Breast Implants

It's double trouble!

On this week's new episode of Botched, Kelsey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help to fix a boob job that left her with a double bubble deformity.

"A double bubble occurs when you are attempting to lower the inframammary crease in order to make more room for the implant," Dr. Dubrow explained. "The problem is, if you lower it just a little too much, it creates a deformity. A double bubble contour that looks really bad."

The only person more upset about Kelsey's condition is her mom. "Right after having the surgery, I noticed the bubble immediately," Kelsey revealed to the doctors. However, it took her a while longer to actually clue her mom in on what happened to her.