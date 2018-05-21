Ariana Grande Is Dating Pete Davidson: ''It's Casual'' But She's ''Very Happy''

"Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her," the source tells us. "She is in a very good place and very happy now."

Less than a week ago, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit and run. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that 26-year-old was driving in the San Fernando Valley just before 1 a.m. on May 9 when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot, authorities added.

Grande, 24, posted a cryptic tweet following the incident that read, "pls take care of yourself."

The pop star had this to say about her ex in an Instagram post confirming their breakup: "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"