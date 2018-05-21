Millie Bobby Brown Is Starting Stranger Things Rumors...About Kim Kardashian?!

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 21, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's next to impossible to get scoop from the Stranger Things cast about what's going to happen in season three, but it is possible to get them to create fake casting news and spill the beans on each other.

In the video above, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp play a game of "most likely to…" about each other. Find out who is most likely to pull a prank on set, most likely to steal the best candy and more, including who's most likely to be late.

"He has been, like, about 3 hour late once because he went to the wrong location," Brown spilled.

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

The actress even goes into detail about all the pranks the two have pulled together, including one time where they pranked their teachers with…toilet paper! It almost looks like Brown's about to spill some scoop at the end, but always the professional she caught herself.

And in the video above, where E! News does its best to get some details about the new season from Brown, the Emmy nominee starts a rumor of her own—about Kim Kardashian!

"Noah, would you love to see Kim Kardashian in Stranger Things?" Brown asked her costar.

"Wait, she's going to be in Stranger Things?" a confused Schnapp asked.

"Yeah, she is. She's going to play 10," Brown deadpans.

Click play on both videos to hear more.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , Kim Kardashian , Netflix , Millie Bobby Brown , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown Wants a Kim K. Cameo on "Stranger Things"!

CLAY, GARRETT, COLTON, Bachelorette, Becca

I Spent the Weekend Stalking Becca's Guys on The Bachelorette and Here's What I Learned

Emilia Clarke Reveals If "Solo" Cast Asked for "GoT" Spoilers

13 Reasons Why Season 2, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer

13 Reasons Why Stars on Why Season 2 Had to Happen

"Stranger Things" Stars Play 'Most Likely To' Game

"13 Reasons Why" Season 2 Answers Big Questions

Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Welcomes Kim Raver Back as Season 15 Series Regular

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.