Millie Bobby Brown Is Starting Stranger Things Rumors...About Kim Kardashian?!

It's next to impossible to get scoop from the Stranger Things cast about what's going to happen in season three, but it is possible to get them to create fake casting news and spill the beans on each other.

In the video above, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp play a game of "most likely to…" about each other. Find out who is most likely to pull a prank on set, most likely to steal the best candy and more, including who's most likely to be late.

"He has been, like, about 3 hour late once because he went to the wrong location," Brown spilled.