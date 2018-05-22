Inside Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Private World

For Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, an on-screen fairy tale paved the way for one of their own.

The actress of Big Love, He's Just Not That Into You and Zootopia fame first met her life partner on the set of Once Upon a Time in 2011, though timing was not initially on their side. They had an "immediate connection," a source later told E! News back in early 2012. However, at the time, Dallas was married to Lara Pulver while Goodwin was engaged to Joey Kern. The co-stars, who famously played Snow White and Prince Charming for six seasons of the ABC series, formed a friendship.

"They were shooting in Canada together and because they were both away from home, they inevitably started to socialize together off the set as well as on—and they got closer as friends," the source explained.

However, being on set in another country put a strain on Dallas' marriage and the pair of actors separated in the fall of 2011, the source added. Meanwhile, Goodwin and her actor beau had broken off their engagement a few months earlier in the spring.