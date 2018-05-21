Luis Fonsi Feels "Honored" to Win Five Billboard Awards

Luis Fonsi won big!

The "Despacito" singer took home an impressive five awards last night, and he told E! News all about how he celebrates and who he was most excited to see.

"Yes, five awards. So crazy. I'm so honored," the singer said to Sibley Scoles about his awards. "I texted with Daddy Yankee earlier. I'm just so happy. I'm grateful that those guys…well first of all, Daddy Yankee that was part of the original song, and he really took that song to the next level.

"Then you know, Justin Bieber who four months after the song was released he said 'Hey, I like that song. I want to be a part of it,' and who jumped in. It was really a group effort, just everybody that was involved. Producers, engineers, songwriters, I'm just really grateful for everybody."