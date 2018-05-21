I Spent the Weekend Stalking Becca's Guys on The Bachelorette and Here's What I Learned

Well, I'm exhausted.

No, I didn't wake up at 3 a.m. to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. And no, I wasn't out until 2 a.m. watching Taylor Swift croon about her reputation at the Rose Bowl. I was doing something greater, serving a bigger purpose in the pop culture landscape: I was stalking all of Becca Kufrin's contestants' social media accounts ahead of The Bachelorette's premiere. Please, sit down, and stop clapping, I didn't do it for the applause.

When the 28 guys were revealed last week, imagine my disappointment when ABC decided not to post the guys' Q&As this season, which provide us with so many juicy and unintentionally hilarious kernels of information about them. Instead, we were given mini-bios that read more like fan-fiction with even more exclamation marks.

While I can't be sure, I'm guessing it was done to protect the show and the guys from any possible mini-scandals ahead of the premiere due to their answers. Remember when one of Rachel Lindsay's guys said his biggest fear was "the chick is actually a dude," with ABC eventually removing it from their official site?