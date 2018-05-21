Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 21, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the day of your wedding, every bride wants to look perfect—as in naturally flawless. No one wants to look overdone.

Case in point: Meghan Markle's royal wedding beauty.

When Prince Harry removed her lace-trimmed veil, every beauty lover swooned. The Duchess of Sussex was radiant. Her complexion was the most striking feature. She wore a semi-sheer, luminous foundation that revealed her freckles and blemish-free skin, a very light pink-toned blush and bubblegum pink lipstick. When she blinked, we noticed her bronze-tinted eyes, shape-enhancing eyeliner and remarkable lashes.

Like her Givenchy dress, her makeup gracefully walks the line between looking flawless and appearing natural. It's wedding goals, but also the perfect everyday look.

Photos

All Meghan Markle's Outfits From Her Royal Wedding Weekend

While purchasing the exact products that the duchess wore may set you back, we've rounded up the drugstore products that will promise you the same look, because you don't have to be a royal to look royally beautiful! For $30, you can recreate the history-making beauty at your local drugstore. Keep scrolling to check out the products!

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

L'Oreal Paris

To achieve Meghan's dewy complexion: Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, $10.99

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Covergirl

For Meghan's blushing cheeks: Instant Cheekbones Contouring Blush, $4.25

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Maybelline

Eyestudio ColorTattoo Concentrated Crayon in Bronze Truffle, $5.64

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

AOA

Wonder Liquid Liner, $1

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

L.A. Colors

Cream Lipstick in Divine, $4.99

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

RELATED ARTICLE: A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Royal Wedding , Weddings , VG
Latest News
Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.