The Super-Hot Trend That Ruled the Billboards Music Awards 2018

What do you wear in 90-degree heat in the middle of Las Vegas?
If you don't think long-sleeve, floor-length gowns are appropriate, think again. The stars came to sizzle at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, wearing enough heavy fabrics, textures and embellishments to make us think it's the middle of winter. Velvet, satin and leather in the middle of May? Preposterous, you may say.
Well, stunning stars like Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato showed us how it can be done...without breaking a sweat. It's all about balance. For example, the model's nude, sparkling Alexandre Vauthier look may have covered her arms, but the plunging neckline offset all the fabric. While the "Fall in Line" singer also opted for a more conservative look, Demi worked it in a more billowy fabric, courtesy of her vintage Dior dress. The animal print was also a bold choice.
To see more celebs who kept in cool in literally super-hot ensembles, keep scrolling.
Jennifer Lopez
Velvet! Leather! Over-the-knee boots! J.Lo was sizzling in Roberto Cavalli in more ways than one on the red carpet.
Demi Lovato
Rawr! The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer kept it breezy in a billowy vintage Dior dress.
Christina Aguilera
The "Fall in Line" singer was all wrapped up in 16Arlington. Not only did the fabric look heavy, but the Met Gala-worthy train went on for days.
Kelly Clarkson
The host of the night stunned in Christian Siriano. Luckily, she didn't have to sweat it out for too long, as she headed into the venue early to prep for the show.
Bebe Rexha
Fierce and super edgy, the "Me, Myself & I" singer rocked the Christian Siriano stunner with no regrets.
Tyra Banks
The supermodel looked calm, cool and collected in a velvet Marc Bouwer number with ruffled sleeves and a high neckline.
Hailey Baldwin
The model can thank designer Alexandre Vauthier for her flesh-tone, body-hugging draped dress.
Kesha
This vintage number was full of embellishment and fringe, which probably made it quite heavy.
Ashlee Simpson
The singer's Yanina Couture gown may have featured exaggerated sleeves, but the floral cut-outs gave her room to breathe.
Dua Lipa
Pro tip: Long-sleeve satin is well balanced with a plunging neckline and a bold color.
Would you wear this surprising trend in the dog days of summer?
