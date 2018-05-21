Inside Meghan Markle's New Life With Prince Harry: The Honeymoon, Honoring Princess Diana and Plans For a Royal Baby

They could have simply put together a beautiful, traditional ceremony.

Had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May 19 nuptials been filled with the standard hymns and readings, billions of fans would still have tuned in, applauded the beauty of it all and celebrated the love between the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But that's not what Meghan did. Instead, the woman who once wrote a poignant essay about being biracial for Elle UK chose to celebrate what she calls "my mixed heritage" and her American background. She and Harry brought in The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry—a native of Chicago and the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church—to deliver an impassioned sermon about the redemptive power of love, using the words of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and asked a predominantly black gospel choir to perform a moving rendition of "Stand By Me".

As Meghan explained in her and Harry's post-engagement BBC interview, "Very early out of the gate you realize that once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."