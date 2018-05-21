Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time After Royal Wedding

Mirrorpix / MEGA
by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:24 AM
Mirrorpix / MEGA
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted for the first time since their royal wedding over the weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. While Meghan's dad was unable to make it to the wedding because of his health, Harry's father, Prince Charles, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.
Shortly after their wedding on Saturday, the couple had a lunchtime reception with Queen Elizabeth II and guests, where Elton John performed.
That evening, Harry and Meghan celebrated with a reception with their closest friends and family at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle . The couple was last photographed heading to the celebration on Saturday night.
Now the couple has just been photographed heading back to Kensington Palace. Photos show Harry in the driver's seat alongside a smiling Meghan on Monday.
These photos come just hours after the couple's first official wedding portraits were released on Monday morning.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared along with the portraits. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."
Alexi Lubomirski
On Saturday, celebrity guests Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were there to witness Harry and Meghan tie the knot. During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan also honored his late mother, Princess Diana.
All of Diana's siblings were in attendance at the wedding on Saturday, where Lady Jane Fellowes gave her reading. Harry and Meghan also remembered his mother with the bridal bouquet. For the bouquet, the couple chose Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. The Palace also shared that a day before the wedding, Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace for the ceremony.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?