Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time After Royal Wedding

That evening, Harry and Meghan celebrated with a reception with their closest friends and family at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle . The couple was last photographed heading to the celebration on Saturday night.

Now the couple has just been photographed heading back to Kensington Palace. Photos show Harry in the driver's seat alongside a smiling Meghan on Monday.

These photos come just hours after the couple's first official wedding portraits were released on Monday morning.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared along with the portraits. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."