How Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Portraits Differ From William and Kate's

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:00 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their wedding portraits on Monday.

The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday and had their photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski—the same photographer who snapped their engagement photos.

Royal admirers may notice a few stark differences between Harry and Meghan's wedding portraits and Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos. Here's a breakdown of how they compare:

Each couple chose a different photographer: While Lubomirski took Meghan and Harry's portraits, Hugo Burnand photographed William and Kate.

Meghan and Harry stuck with their engagement photographer while William and Kate switched things up: Meghan and Harry were clearly fans of Lubomirksi's work. The couple asked the photographer to shoot both their engagement portraits and their wedding portraits. However, William and Kate opted to switch things up. While Burnand shot their wedding portraits, Mario Testino photographed the couple's engagement portraits. 

10 Stats About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding That May Surprise You

Official Wedding Portrait, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House; Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan and Harry opted for a black and white portrait while William and Kate chose all-color: All of William and Kate's portraits were in color while one of Harry and Meghan's portraits was in black and white. Meghan and Harry also opted for a few black and white photographs for their engagement portraits while William and Kate did not.  

Meghan and Harry went with a more relaxed pose while William and Kate went with a formal pose: In the picture featuring just the bride and groom, William and Kate struck a formal pose and stood side by side. However, Meghan and Harry took a more relaxed approach to their couple's portrait and cozied up next to each other on the steps.

Meghan and Harry posed for portraits in different locations: While William and Kate posed for photos in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan smiled for the camera in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. They also posed for a picture outside.

Official Wedding Portrait, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House; Alexi Lubomirski

William and Kate's photos featured a bride side and a groom side while Meghan and Harry's did not: As Town and Country noted, William and Kate's family members stood on opposite sides for the portraits—the Middletons by the bride and the royals by the groom. However, this wasn't the case for Harry and Meghan's family photo. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland smiled beside Harry's brother William, his sister-in-law Kate and his nephew and niece Prince George and Princess CharlotteQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla posed on the other side. This could be because the mother of the bride was the only family member Meghan had in attendance. Her father had to bow out of the wedding at the last minute due to surgery following a recent heart attack.

Official Wedding Portrait, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House; Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan and Harry's portrait featured more wedding party members. Meghan and Harry had six bridesmaids and four page boys while William and Kate had four bridesmaids and two page boys. Granted, the royal family has grown since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said "I do." William and Kate now have three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the newest family member was too little to join the celebration, the proud uncle wanted to involve his niece and nephew in his big day. Royal admirers will also notice that William and Kate's photos featured a maid of honor: Kate's sister Pippa Middleton. However, Meghan opted not to have a maid of honor.

Meghan ditched her wedding veil: While Kate wore her veil in all three wedding portraits, Meghan ditched her veil for her couple's photo with Harry—letting Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara shine. Of course, the women also wore different dresses in their photos. Kate wore Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for her big day while Meghan wore Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

