LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepmother's Day With Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville's Sons

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian

Twitter

LeAnn Rimes was feeling very loved over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner celebrated Stepmother's Day with husband Eddie Cibrian and sons Jake Cibrian and Mason Cibrian, with whom he shares with ex Brandi Glanville. For the occasion, LeAnn, Eddie, Jake and Mason had brunch together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., where they snapped some sweet pics during the celebration.

"So much LovE! A beautiful sushi brunch with these sweet men. #happystepmomsday #stepmomsday #blessed #family @EddieCibrian I LovE us!" LeAnn tweeted along with photos from the brunch on Sunday.

Stepmother's Day is celebrated each year on the Sunday after Mother's Day, which took place this year on May 14.

Read

Brandi Glanville Shares Selfie With LeAnn Rimes After Years of Feuding

"Happy Stepmom's Day to all of the souls out there who LovE beyond thought, space and time. I honor and celebrate you, today and everyday. I celebrate every woman. I celebrate our children. I celebrate our families. I celebrate LovE!" LeAnn wrote in another tweet.

For Mother's Day last week, Jake and Mason made mom Brandi lunch and later took her to dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Thanks boys for making me lunch and now spending your own money to take me to my favorite place for dinner #craigsla," Brandi captioned a cute pic of the trio on Instagram from the celebration.

Brandi and Eddie, who tied the knot in 2001, had been married for about eight years before the actor went on to have a relationship with LeAnn. The singer and the Real Housewives alum had been in a feud for years, but recently made amends on Jake's 11th birthday.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Brandi wrote alongside a selfie with LeAnn on Instagram in April.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ LeAnn Rimes , Eddie Cibrian , Brandi Glanville , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Under Investigation by L.A. District Attorney in Sex Crimes Case

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

Pink

Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teen Who Recently Lost Mom

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lincoln

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Send Daughter Lincoln Off to Kindergarten

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Speaks Out About Allegations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.