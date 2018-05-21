President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Head to Netflix With New Production Deal

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images, Netflix
There was Shonda Rhimes. Then it was Ryan Murphy. Now? Barack Obama is heading to Netflix.
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce films and series, Netflix announced in a press release. Yes, your new favorite show may be executive produced by Obamas.
"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience," President Obama said in a statement. "That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix—we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."
The Obamas will produce "a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features." Netflix said the projects will be available worldwide to 125 million subscribers in 190 countries. The Obamas' new production company is called Higher Ground Productions.
"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others," Michelle Obama said in a statement. "Netflix's unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."
"Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities."
No immediate projects were announced.