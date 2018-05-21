Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Reunion Revisits the Rumor of Kristen Doute and James Kennedy's Hook-Up in Mexico

It's still a he said, she said, Jax Taylor said!
On part three of the Vanderpump Rules season six reunion special, topic of conversation turns once again to the question over what exactly happened between exes Kristen Doute and James Kennedy during that drunken night in Mexico. And, as this exclusive sneak peek shows, everyone's still sticking to their original stories
"I think we pretty much figured out that that's a giant bulls--t rumor," Kristen said after host Andy Cohen brought up the rumor brought to life by Jax and his suspicions over seeing some pillows by the edge of the jaccuzzi.
Despite Jax and Tom Sandoval's insistence that James had somehow admitted to fooling around with his ex despite both of them being in happy relationships, Kristen defended the truth that we'd all clearly seen during the season. "James actually said, 'We hung out a little bit' which turned into we fooled around, we hooked up."
"He full-on admitted it on the golf course," Jax says, still insistent that James fessed up despite all video evidence to the contrary.
"No, I didn't," James reminds his co-star, before Jax suddenly and bizarrely changes tune.
"I didn't say they did anything," Jax says, as Andy looks on puzzled. Cue the flashback to exactly 26 minutes earlier in filming when Jax does, in fact, agree that he said they hooked up.
And Jax isn't the only one confused about what he said and when. As Sandoval joins the conversation to recount the exchange he shared with James on the golf course, he can't remember the question he posed to the White Kanye West that allegedly earned a full confession, either!
Elsewhere in the conclusion of the three-part reunion special, Andy explores Jax's meltdown at SUR and his decision to break up with Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and James examine the flirting and fighting in their relationship, and Stassi Schroeder recounts her encounter with Patrick and Lisa Vanderpump at the TomTom progress party. Meanwhile, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz discuss the prospect of having children, Ariana Madix reveals the latest on her struggles with body image issues, and Jax discusses his future with Brittany.
Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion special concludes on Monday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
