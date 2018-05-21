Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Viewers may have tuned into the 2018 Billboard Music Awardsfor Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera or Kelly Clarksonto name a few. But, they got bonus performances from two famous fans in the audience: Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis.

While they weren't actually on the night's lineup of star-studded acts, the Watch What Happens Live host and the Golden Globe nominee were having such a good time in the audience at the annual event, it was hard not to watch them.

Cohen kicked off the night by giving interviews on the red carpet and ran into a familiar face—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi. Once inside the MGM Grand Garden arena, the late-night host had a prime seat behind surprise guest Taylor Swiftand nearby Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson.