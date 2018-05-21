Paris Jackson Talks Family Drama After Janet's BBMAs Performance

"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family. As amazing and as s--tty as things can be, it is no one's business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS," Paris wrote. "There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know."

Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, added, "Thank you for understanding."

"Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others...well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn't mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public," said Paris, who's father tried to keep her out of the public eye. "Every level has another devil. Every life has their own s--t to deal with. We ain't inferior or superior to y'all. We're all f--king human. So let's act like it. I appreciate any and every person reading this and I'm grateful for everything in my life, positive and negative."