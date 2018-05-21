Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell Reunite at the 2018 BBMAs

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 21, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC

Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell go way back.

After performing the song "Whole Lotta Woman" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday, the host had a spontaneous reunion with Simon Cowell. The moment came 16 years after he discovered Clarkson's talents and fans named her the first American Idol winner.

Cowell appeared onstage to introduce Camilla Cabello and Pharrell Williams' joint acts—but before he could do that, Clarkson ran over to him and gave him a big hug. "That was bloody fantastic. What can I say?" Cowell said of her powerful performance. "I am very proud of you."

Clarkson isn't Cowell's only protégé, of course. He left American Idol in 2010 to start the U.S. version of The X Factor, where Cabello's audition blew him away. He put her in one of the groups—Fifth Harmony—along with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani. Although they finished in third place, they later became a multiplatinum global phenomenon.

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

The X Factor ended after two seasons on FOX, and Cowell joined NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge in Season 11. After 15 seasons airing on Fox, American Idol ended in 2015. ABC revived the talent competition earlier this year, and the Season 16 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Simon Cowell , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Reunion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Considers Possible Spinoff Show With Kanye West

Big Bang Theory Cast

The Big Bang Theory Ending After Season 12

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Dublin

Meghan Markle's Brother Blames Prince Harry for Their Family Feud

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Jersey Shore

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Breaks Down Crying in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Teaser

American Horror Story: Roanoke

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

Black Panther

Black Panther and Spider-Man 3 Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Best Summer Movies of All Time, The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight and A Star Is Born Leaving Netflix in September 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.