See All of Kelly Clarkson's Glamorous Wardrobe Changes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:17 PM

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nobody puts on a show quite like Kelly Clarkson

The musician was hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and stunned in her many fancy ensembles. While Kelly had previously joked that she would be donning 20 outfits, it wasn't that many, but she did get close! 

From her chic black all leather outfit to her choice of a shimmery gold pantsuit, she definitely didn't disappoint with her fun and exciting fashion choices. Although, it's hard to look bad when you're Kelly Clarkson, who always finds a way to slay anything she wears. 

The highlight of the evening came when she stepped out wearing pink earmuffs before popular K-Pop band BTS  took the stage. Don't take it from us, scroll through the gallery below to see all of her stunning outfits! 

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

First Look

Kelly made a big splash with her first dress of the night. But of course, she topped it! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Shimmer & Glitz

Sometimes you just need a little bit of shine! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Can't Chain Her Down

We love a good chain embellishment! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channeling MJ

Kelly rocked it in this ensemble that was giving us Michael Jackson vibes! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady in Leather

She stunned in an all leather ensemble with a bold red lip. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Goddess

This look was absolutely one for the books. The record books that is! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tassles for the Win

Another tassled look that absolutely nailed it. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Accessories Are Key

There is nothing like some cute pink earmuffs to really get the party started. 

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Kelly Clarkson

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

