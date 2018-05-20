See All of Kelly Clarkson's Glamorous Wardrobe Changes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:17 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nobody puts on a show quite like Kelly Clarkson!
The musician was hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and stunned in her many fancy ensembles. While Kelly had previously joked that she would be donning 20 outfits, it wasn't that many, but she did get close!
From her chic black all leather outfit to her choice of a shimmery gold pantsuit, she definitely didn't disappoint with her fun and exciting fashion choices. Although, it's hard to look bad when you're Kelly Clarkson, who always finds a way to slay anything she wears.
The highlight of the evening came when she stepped out wearing pink earmuffs before popular K-Pop band BTS took the stage. Don't take it from us, scroll through the gallery below to see all of her stunning outfits!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Kelly made a big splash with her first dress of the night. But of course, she topped it!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sometimes you just need a little bit of shine!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
We love a good chain embellishment!
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelly rocked it in this ensemble that was giving us Michael Jackson vibes!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She stunned in an all leather ensemble with a bold red lip.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
This look was absolutely one for the books. The record books that is!
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Another tassled look that absolutely nailed it.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
There is nothing like some cute pink earmuffs to really get the party started.
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?