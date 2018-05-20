Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Make Rare Public Appearance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:03 PM

Sam Hunt, Lee Fowler, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's a Las Vegas date night done right!

When Sam Hunt decided to attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, he didn't want to do it alone. Lucky for country music fans, his wife Hannah Lee Fowler was more than happy to tag along.

In a rare joint public appearance, the Hollywood couple took their seats inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a night filled with special performances.

And yes, Sam also took home a big award as "Body Like a Back Road" won Top Country Song of the Year.

"Thank you! Appreciate it. Real quick, let me recognize my co-writer Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne," he shared before expressing gratitude for his leading lady. "My wife: Thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future."

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

He added, "To everybody in this room, man, y'all are shaping the culture in this country. It's a big responsibility. Billboard Music Awards, thank you for having me. To all of our fans, we love you and appreciate it. Y'all have a good evening. Thank you."

This marks the couple's first award show appearance since the 2017 CMT Music Awards were held in Nashville back in June 2017.

So what has the pair been up to? In addition to recently celebrating their one-year anniversary, Sam has been working on new music including his latest track titled "Downtown's Dead."

He also is set to hit the road this summer as part of Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country tour. Find out if he's heading to your town online now.

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

