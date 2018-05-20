BTS Performs Show-Stopping Rendition of Their New Single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:00 PM

BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

They stole the show! 

It's hard not to be on your feet moving and grooving when BTS is performing. Tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards was absolutely no different! These seven-member K-pop group proved that they are here to stay, and if the audience was any indication, they've got a long road ahead of them. 

The band performed their new single "Fake Love" to overwhelmingly excited crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It was hard to ignore them in their coordinated ensembles. They were definitely giving us Backstreet Boys vibes and we are not mad at them for it. 

Photos

Top Boy Bands of All Time

Earlier in the evening, they also won the award for Top Social Artist, which they won last May as well. They are the newest phenomenon sweeping the nation, and recently revealed to E! that they have a lot more to come in the next year. 

Let's just say these guys are on fire, so get ready, because they are taking the world by storm! 

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

