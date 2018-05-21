A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

What a fashion whirlwind!

From the pre-wedding ensemble to the wedding gown to the reception dress, the style evolution Meghan Markle took us through in just one weekend will go down in history. There was meaning behind every detail, from the new Duchess of Sussex's 16.5-foot veil to the aquamarine ring she wore to the intimate reception (hint: It may or may not have belonged to Princess Diana).

By now, you've surely seen the royal's long-sleeve, silk wedding gown by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, but let's take a look back at the style highs—including the tiara, the shoes and makeup—that made every look so perfect.