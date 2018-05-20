2018 Billboard Music Awards Pay Tribute to Avicii

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Exactly one month after Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) was found dead, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards chose to honor the DJ during their telecast.

Presenters Halsey and The Chainsmokers said a tribute before presenting the Top 100 Songs award. "His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways. Simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community," Andrew Taggart shared.

"Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful," Halsey added. "It's a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and to love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues."

Avicii was also nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album for AVĪCI (01). The winner is expected to be announced later tonight.