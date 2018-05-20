Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along

Kelly Clarksoncame to entertain at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

After an opening performance from Ariana Grande, this year's host took the stage to officially kick off the show the best way she knows how—with some singing of her own!

After calling out some of her favorite artists, the songstress paid further tribute to them by launching into a medley of some of the year's top songs, including Bruno Mars' "Finesse," Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

Clarkson stepped the performance up a notch by including accessories, feathered showgirls, a tightrope walker, shirtless Thunder From Down Under hunks and a bevy of dancers and backup singers.