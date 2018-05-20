Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:41 PM
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kelly Clarksoncame to entertain at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!
After an opening performance from Ariana Grande, this year's host took the stage to officially kick off the show the best way she knows how—with some singing of her own!
After calling out some of her favorite artists, the songstress paid further tribute to them by launching into a medley of some of the year's top songs, including Bruno Mars' "Finesse," Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."
Clarkson stepped the performance up a notch by including accessories, feathered showgirls, a tightrope walker, shirtless hunks and a bevy of dancers and backup singers.
NBC
It certainly did not disappoint the star-studded crowd. Famous faces like Shawn Mendes were rocking big smiles while one of the night's winners, Khalid, couldn't stop getting his groove on.
When it came time for Swift's beloved hit, the star played along from the front row as she mouthed the words and acted out the sassy character from her music video.
By the end of the medley, the crowd was on its feet, cheering and dancing in front of their seats. "Ain't gonna lie—I'm sweating," Clarkson quipped at the end.
Now that's how you host a show!
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Perform Electrifying Rendition of "Fall in Line" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!