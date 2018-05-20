See All the Couples on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!

The 2018 BBMAs are officially under way and many celebs, like Luis Fonsi, Brett Young and Jesse McCartney used the opportunity to make it a date night with their favorite off-stage duet partner.

Tonight, music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like BTS, Shawn Mendes and Jennifer Lopez to really get the party started inside the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted byKelly Clarkson, who promises to have 20 costume changes throughout the night, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year.

Scroll down to see all the red carpet couples at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards...