Kelly Clarkson Opens Up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a ''Moment of Action'' for Victims of the Santa Fe School Shooting

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:20 PM

Kelly Clarksonis calling for some action. 

The musician opened up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a solemn message for the victims of Friday's tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. 

"This is going to be so hard. There is something I'd like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School," Kelly opened her message. "I'm a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much tragedy over this past year, and once again we're grieving for more kids that have died because of absolutely no reason at all."

While it's customary in these situations to take a moment of silence, Kelly called for something a little stronger in this case. 

"Why don't we do a moment of action, one of change. Why don't we change what is happening, because it's horrible," she shared while holding back tears. "Mama's and daddies should be able to send their kids to church, to school, to movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear."

She ended on a call to action for all the viewers and attendees of the show. "Tonight y'all, let's in your community, where you live, your friends, everybody," she shared. "Let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change."

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

