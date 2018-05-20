Kelly Clarkson Opens Up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a ''Moment of Action'' for Victims of the Santa Fe School Shooting

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:20 PM
Kelly Clarksonis calling for some action.
The musician opened up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a solemn message for the victims of Friday's tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
"This is going to be so hard. There is something I'd like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School," Kelly opened her message. "I'm a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much tragedy over this past year, and once again we're grieving for more kids that have died because of absolutely no reason at all."
While it's customary in these situations to take a moment of silence, Kelly called for something a little stronger in this case.
"Why don't we do a moment of action, one of change. Why don't we change what is happening, because it's horrible," she shared while holding back tears. "Mama's and daddies should be able to send their kids to church, to school, to movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear."
She ended on a call to action for all the viewers and attendees of the show. "Tonight y'all, let's in your community, where you live, your friends, everybody," she shared. "Let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change."
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.
Nikki Bella Compromises Her Dream Wedding for John Cena on Total Bellas: ''I Don't Want to Give Him a Reason to Have Cold Feet''
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Perform Electrifying Rendition of "Fall in Line" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!