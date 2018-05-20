Then & Now: See Which Guests Went to Both Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Weddings

With only 600 guests at their nuptials at St. George's Chapel and 200 at the exclusive after party at Frogmore House, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding was most certainly the most exclusive event of the year—maybe even the decade.

Given all the people who didn't make the guest list (like many members of Meghan's own family), scoring an invite to the wedding may be harder than getting into Harvard!

But what about those lucky guests who also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding on April 29, 2011?

From Zara Tindall to Princess Eugenie and The Beckhams, check out which wedding guests attended both royal weddings and what they wore on each celebratory occasions...