EXCLUSIVE!

Jenna Dewan Jokes Her Daughter Has "Some Serious Moves" When It Comes to Dancing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

They're a family full of dancers! 

Jenna Dewan has been dancing for years, but it turns out the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The World of Dance star shared with E!'s Jason Kennedy that her daughter Everly Tatum has got some serious dance skills. 

"She's got some moves. She's got some serious moves," Jenna revealed. "She doesn't want to follow anyone else's moves." Turns out, she's definitely dancing to the beat of her own drum. 

"All the other dancers are doing their position, and she's just like, ‘I want to be free,'" Jenna teased. With Jenna and Channing Tatum as parents, we're sure she'll be a dancing starlet in absolutely no time! 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Jenna Dewan , Moms , Top Stories
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blow

Madonna Faces Backlash Over VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Camila Cabello Reveals 2018 MTV VMAs Date

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.