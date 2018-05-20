Shawn Mendes Looks Back on "Unreal" Performance With Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes is forever a proud Swiftie.

Before taking the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, the "Youth" singer appeared on the red carpet where he looked back on his unforgettable month.

In fact, this past weekend included a surprise performance at Taylor Swift's reputation tour.

"Unbelievable. It was awesome to be back and be with her," he shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's a very different thing to be brought out, special guest from opening. Unreal, man. I wish you could experience what it feels like."

During Friday night's show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Shawn and Taylor performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." in front of 60,000 screaming fans. Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan would make surprise appearances on Saturday's show.