EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Finally Meeting Steve Carell After 40-Year-Old Virgin Name Drop

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

More than a decade ago, Kelly Clarkson's name unexpectedly popped up in a now-iconic movie scene. 

The film was The 40-Year-Old Virgin and, as fans well know, Steve Carell's character was in the process of getting his hairy chest waxed when—mid-rip—he screamed out "Kelly Clarkson!"

"I was like, 'Is that an insult?'" Clarkson recalled thinking in an interview with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the BBMA red carpet. "'Cause you're like in pain and you think of me?"

While we'd venture to say it was more of just an impromptu joke, the songstress ultimately got to meet Carell face to face at the Golden Globe Awards. 

"He was so nice!" she gushed. "I love when you meet people that you love and they're lovely. That doesn't always happen. He was so cool. His wife was so rad."

"I don't even know what I was doing at the Golden Globes, but I was there. I got in somehow," she joked. 

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

Steve Carell, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, GIF

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

As of late, we've fallen even more in love with Clarkson thanks to her candid excitement when it comes to meeting actors (AhemMeryl Streep).

"I'm never around actors. I'm around artists, like singers," she explained. "I'm a very excited person."

While we're sure that excitement will translate tonight on the BBMA stage, the star revealed that she was initially quite nervous to host because she was originally supposed to have a partner. 

"It was a co-host scenario—that's the only reason I said yes," she told Kennedy. "And then the other person dropped out."

Ultimately, she's glad she took on the gig anyway and, after rehearsal, she's feeling good. 

"I'm gonna have a good time," Clarkson assured. 

And we can't wait! Break a leg, Kelly!

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, 20 May, at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Steve Carell , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Movies , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blow

Madonna Faces Backlash Over VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Camila Cabello Reveals 2018 MTV VMAs Date

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.