Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

Clear the red carpet! Miss Independent did not come to play.

Before the 2018 Billboard Music Awards commenced, Kelly Clarkson was one of the first celebrities to arrive on the carpet, proving that a good award show host must set style standards. The Voice judge wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black gown, something a modern-day Evil Queen would don. The off-the-shoulder neckline, which complemented the singer's blonde, blunt bob, featured structural shapes and was embellished with gems. The diva didn't stop there! The dress was accentuated with a large patent belt, which continued the monochrome look but brought contrast with the different texture.

Of course, it wouldn't be red-carpet gown without a high-impact slit. And Kelly's number did not disappoint, showing off her strappy stilettos as she walked down the carpet, which she did quickly before running into the venue to prep for the show!