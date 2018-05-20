Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Clear the red carpet! Miss Independent did not come to play. 

Before the 2018 Billboard Music Awards commenced, Kelly Clarkson was one of the first celebrities to arrive on the carpet, proving that a good award show host must set style standards. The Voice judge wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black gown, something a modern-day Evil Queen would don. The off-the-shoulder neckline, which complemented the singer's blonde, blunt bob, featured structural shapes and was embellished with gems. The diva didn't stop there! The dress was accentuated with a large patent belt, which continued the monochrome look but brought contrast with the different texture. 

Of course, it wouldn't be red-carpet gown without a high-impact slit. And Kelly's number did not disappoint, showing off her strappy stilettos as she walked down the carpet, which she did quickly before running into the venue to prep for the show!

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

The star complemented the gorgeous look with a stunning, embellished clutch and dangly, statement earrings. 

This surely won't be Kelly's only jaw-dropping look, as the American Idol winner will likely have several wardrobe changes during her first hosting gig. 

But what do you think of her first look?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Style Collective , Fashion , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Noah Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the MTV VMAs: Noah Cyrus, Kim Petras and More

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Best Dressed Stars at the MTV VMAs 2018: Cardi B, Camila Cabello and More

Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.