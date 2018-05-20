Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Clear the red carpet! Miss Independent did not come to play. 

Before the 2018 Billboard Music Awards commenced, Kelly Clarkson was one of the first celebrities to arrive on the carpet, proving that a good award show host must set style standards. The Voice judge wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black gown, something a modern-day Evil Queen would don. The off-the-shoulder neckline, which complemented the singer's blonde, blunt bob, featured structural shapes and was embellished with gems. The diva didn't stop there! The dress was accentuated with a large patent belt, which continued the monochrome look but brought contrast with the different texture. 

Of course, it wouldn't be red-carpet gown without a high-impact slit. And Kelly's number did not disappoint, showing off her strappy stilettos as she walked down the carpet, which she did quickly before running into the venue to prep for the show!

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

The star complemented the gorgeous look with a stunning, embellished clutch and dangly, statement earrings. 

This surely won't be Kelly's only jaw-dropping look, as the American Idol winner will likely have several wardrobe changes during her first hosting gig. 

But what do you think of her first look?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Style Collective , Fashion , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet , Life/Style
Latest News
Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera Brought a Met Gala-Worthy Train to Billboard Music Awards

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

4 Classic Celeb Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's Gown

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

How Meghan Markle Bent the Royal Style Rules on Her Wedding Day

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

All the Details on Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney Royal Wedding Reception Dress

ESC: Selena Gomez, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

ESC: Kate Middleton

Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Wed in Givenchy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.