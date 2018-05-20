Julia Roberts, Kobe Bryant and More Celebs Hit Up Taylor Swift's Reputation Concert in L.A.

It was the hottest show in town!

This weekend, celebs turned out in droves to catch Taylor Swifts Reputation Tour stop in Los Angeles. The performer rocked the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on both Friday and Saturday night and it was quite the scene!

From Selena Gomez's surprise performance on Saturday to Shawn Mendes' cameo on Friday, there was a lot going on on stage. But what about in the 60,000-strong crowd? Well that's where some serious star-power was!

Julia Roberts, Kobe Bryant, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Vanessa Bryant, Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa Lena Dunham and more turned up to catch the superstar's 26-song set, which she performed to the packed stadium.

Many celebs, like exes Amber and Wiz, brought along their kids to the fun-filled event. It's quite possible that Amber and Wiz's son Sebastian, who is a Taylor superfan, had the best night of his adorable young life, even getting to meet the hit-maker, sit in a throne with her and give her flowers!

Check out all the celebs that hit up Tay's not-to-miss concerts this weekend...