Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight After Reported Briana DeJesus Fight

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight after reports surfaced that she and her reality show co-star Briana DeJesus got into a "heated disagreement" on Saturday while taping the MTV show's season 8 reunion special.

On Saturday, Us Weekly reported there was a physical fight on set. A source told the outlet, “There was a physical altercation between them, but both returned to resume finish filming."

However, following the headlines, Kailyn took to Twitter to clarify, "I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax."

The fight is believed to be about Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom Briana had a short-lived romance with that ended in January 2018.