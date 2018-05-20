4 Classic Celeb Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., May. 20, 2018 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

For the most anticipated wedding of the season, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle chose a minimalist Givenchy wedding dress that stunned in its structural features.

The white gown, created by British designer Claire Wright Keller for the French fashion house, featured an open neckline—the most striking feature—three-quarter sleeves and an elegant, minimal skirt and train. She finished with Givenchy satin pumps and a 5-meter-long veil with lace trimmings, an ethereal touch to the minimalist look. 

The Duchess' choice demonstrates the appeal of minimalist styles. While we love lace, over-the-top trains and layers of tulle, this conservative design brings attention to the bride's natural beauty. In Meghan's case, her dress allowed viewers to focus on her skin-focused beauty, veil and her spectacular diamond crown, a symbol of her new royal title.

Photos

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses

She isn't the only bride-to-be that went for wedding fashion that showed their less-is-more aesthetic. 

ESC: Princess Anne Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

For her 1973 wedding to Mark Phillips, Princess Anne wore "Tudor-style" dress, marked by the medieval-inspired bell sleeves and high neckline. Her dress, like Meghan's, was referred to as "simplistic," especially in comparison to the wedding styles of her predecessors. Maureen Baker, one of the royal's favorite designers, made her dress on behalf of Susan Smalls, a British fashion label.

ESC: Christina Ricci, Wedding Dress

Twitter

Also in Givenchy, Christina Ricci stunned in a lace and pearl gown before her wedding to James Heerdegen. Like Meghan's dress, it has a sleek train that effortlessly glides down from the back of the dress, leaving the front view rather minimal in fabric and volume.

ESC: Tatiana Santo Domingo, Andrea Casiraghi, Wedding

Courtesy: Palace of Monaco

When Tatiana Santo Domingo married the second in line to the throne of Monaco, Andrea Casiraghi, she chose a Missoni V-neck dress with contrasting patterns of lace. Unlike Meghan, her style is regarded as bohemian, based on her choice of a flower crown and flat sandals. However, the three-quarter sleeves and shape of the skirt and train is comparable to the Duchess' style.

ESC: Geri Halliwell, Wedding

Lawrence / Sirc / Splash News

Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell wed her longtime love Christian Horner in London, wearing a stunning gown with an open neckline, like the Givenchy stunner from yesterday's royal wedding. Geri's dress, however, has a full skirt and lace details.

Which is your favorite?

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

RELATED ARTICLE: How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories , Royal Wedding , Weddings
Latest News
ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

How Meghan Markle Bent the Royal Style Rules on Her Wedding Day

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

All the Details on Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney Royal Wedding Reception Dress

ESC: Selena Gomez, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

ESC: Kate Middleton

Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Wed in Givenchy

ESC: Kate Middleton, prince William, Wedding

How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

ESC: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are the Cutest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.