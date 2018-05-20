Selena Gomez and "Best Friend" Taylor Swift Reunite on Stage During reputation Tour

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship remain stronger than ever.

As the reputation stadium tour headed to Los Angeles this weekend, fans were hoping the "Delicate" singer would have a few surprises up her sleeves. As it turns out, she had some famous friends ready to take the stage.

During Saturday night's sold-out show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Taylor brought out her longtime bestie for a performance of "Hands to Myself."

"I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made," Selena shared with the audience while wearing a jumpsuit from Osman. "She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you changed my life."