Brooklyn Nine-Nine Says Goodbye to Fox With Jake and Amy's Wedding

Congrats to Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago on the biggest wedding of the weekend!

OK, maybe it wasn't the biggest of all the nups, but the Brooklyn Nine-Nine event definitely the toitest of all the nups, even if the original planned ceremony did not go even slightly as planned.

Everything was a go for Jake and Amy's long-awaited wedding (including Cheddar the corgi as the ring bearer!!) until Jake got a mysterious call that told him there was a bomb in the venue. That meant the bomb squad had to come in and investigate, which is how we learned what had become of Amy's ex-boyfriend, Teddy.

Teddy now leads the bomb squad, but he hasn't changed that much. He's still totally obsessed with Amy, and more than happy to ruin her wedding. It only sorta worked.