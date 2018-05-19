Meghan Markle Breaks Tradition and Gives Wedding Speech Amid Father's Absence

After tying the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, Meghan Markle gave a speech at the couple's evening reception.

While it's common for the father of the bride to give a toast, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was not at the wedding. Earlier this week, Thomas told TMZ he underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack. Meghan issued a statement via Kensington Palace in which she said she "always cared for" her father and hoped "he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health." She also announced that Prince Charles would walk her down the aisle instead.

However, Meghan has reportedly planned on giving a speech for months. Back in January, The Sunday Times reported that Meghan planned to break tradition by giving her own "affectionate" tribute to her new husband and expressing her gratitude to her family, friends and Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, the British newspaper reported that Thomas had been "less likely" to speak at the reception at all.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source shared with the U.K. newspaper. "Harry thinks it's a great idea."

Thomas was still there in spirit and watched his daughter walk down the aisle on television.

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy," he told TMZ. "I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness."

He also said watching the ceremony from afar was an "emotional and joyful" experience.