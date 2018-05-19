Meghan Markle Wears the Queen's Favorite Nail Polish on Her Wedding Day

It's a classic for a reason!

For her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept it classy in the nail department (well...in the everything department) when she donned Queen Elizabeth II's favorite (and only) nail polish color, Ballet Slippers, by Essie.

And if you want to just look like the Duchess of Sussex you can get your hands on Ballet Slipps for a mere $7.69.

The shade is likely the same one that that the former Suits star wore for her engagement announcement, which showed off a short, rounded, pearly pink manicure.

Interestingly enough, the Queen has been wearing Essie's Ballet Slippers consistently for almost three decades.

According to Beauty Crew, in 1989 the Queen's hairdresser wrote to nail polish mogul Essie Weingarten of the brand Essie requesting a bottle of the classic light pink shade for her royal client and ever since then her majesty has been hooked on the neutral shade for the last 29 years.