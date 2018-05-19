Chocolate, Shortbread, and a Coupon: What Was in the Royal Wedding Gift Bag

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

The two thousand members of the public invited onto the grounds of Windsor Castle during today's royal wedding didn't leave with just their memories—they also left with gift bags!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have had only 600 guests inside St. George's Chapel during their wedding on Saturday, but the church was also surrounded by a select group of people who were sent invitations mostly based on charity work, service to the country, or other noble ventures, and each one of them got to go home with a goodie bag filled with a few treats. 

Royal photographer James Whatling posted a picture on Twitter of the canvas tote bag, monogrammed with an H and M in bright blue, and Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie delighted in opening up one of the bags during The Today Show's live coverage this morning.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

The bags contain shortbread, a Harry and Meghan chocolate coin, a bottle of water, a wedding magnet, and the best part: a 20% off coupon for The Middle Ward Shop at Windsor Castle. You may laugh and say, "how is that possibly the best part?" But what you might not know is that The Middle Ward Shop is one of very few gift shops in the world with Queen-approved royal merchandise, so you know your 20% off will get you something good! Or at least something with approved photos 

But in all seriousness, the goodie bag was, as James Whatling said in his tweet, "a lovely touch," especially when you consider that we didn't get anything at all (except for priceless gifs of lip bites and shared smiles). So if anyone wants to part with theirs, please give us a call! 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Fan at the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Show

Jennifer Lopez Electrifies 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Greatest Hits Medley

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Turn 2018 MTV VMAs Into Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Arrive Separately at MTV Video Music Awards

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin

The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.