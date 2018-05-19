Adele Sends Prince Harry a Touching Message About Princess Diana After Royal Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:22 PM

Adele/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding gave Adele all the feels. 

Much like the estimated 3 billion people who tuned into see Saturday's historic nuptials, the British songstress hosted a viewing party from the comfort of her own home. Adele donned her best fascinator and veil for the occasion, and cuddled up on the couch with a cozy blanket and glass of champagne. 

The "Hello" singer had one special woman on her mind as she witnessed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchange vows, and included a sweet mention of Princess Diana in her congratulatory message to the couple. 

"Congratulations Meghan and Harry," Adele wrote on Instagram. "You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x" 

Photos

The Funniest Photos of Super Excited Royal Wedding Fans

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Ring

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images; PA

Despite her painful absence, Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the late, great Princess of Wales in a myriad of heartfelt ways. 

Kensington Palace confirmed to E! News that the emerald-cut aquamarine ring on Meghan's finger at their reception did indeed once belong to her would-be mother-in-law. 

Additionally, Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, delivered a reading during the ceremony. Meghan's bridal bouquet was also an homage to his mother, as her favorite flower, forget-me-nots, were hand-picked by Harry from their private garden at Kensington Palace. The couple also elected to have the congregation sing "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer," which was sung at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral. 

After announcing their engagement last November, the couple revealed Meghan's engagement ring included two stones come from Princess Diana's personal collection.

"I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is—and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to—to know that she's a part of this with us," the actress said at the time. 

We're not crying, you are! (OK Adele, we're crying with you.)

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

