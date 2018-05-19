Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reception Dresses

Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 19, 2018 1:58 PM
The wedding dress is one thing—but what about the wedding reception dress?!
Switching up her Givenchy dress from her wedding ceremony, Meghan Markle wowed in Stella McCartney earlier when made a glamorous entrance to her and Prince Harry's second, more intimate wedding reception on Saturday evening at Frogmore House. The pair were married in front of the whole world at Windsor Castle just hours earlier.
Of course all eyes are on the newly minted royal and her fashion choices during this momentous day—and she's clearly got the regal and refined thing down—but how did another then-new royal Kate Middleton's wedding reception ensemble for her April 2011 wedding to Prince William compare?
Let's take a look!
As for Meghan, the former actress turned heads after her nuptials when she swapped her Givenchy wedding gown, which she wore for the ceremony as well as Queen Elizabeth II's luncheon reception, into the more modern and skin-baring Stella McCartney frock.
For the reception, the American star opted for a halter-neck evening gown, which featured a bespoke lily white silk crepe material that also featured an open back. She wore matching white pumps from Aquazurra in silky satin, with nude mesh and baby blue soles. George Northwood styled Markle's hair into a low bun with loose waves, which showcased a pair of Cartier diamond earrings.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry changed from his traditional military uniform into a classic tuxedo.
Seven years earlier, Meghan Markle's now-sister-in-law made a similar style switch after getting married to her own prince wearing a custom-made lace dress by Alexander McQueen made by designer Sarah Burton.
For William and Kate's reception ensemble, Kate opted for a glam gown which featured an ivory gown with a sweetheart neckline, circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist, also by Sarah Burton. The then-29-year-old accessorized the look with a white angora bolero cardigan. Kate also let down her hair for the reception.
Kate and William had two wedding receptions, both at Buckingham Palace, one was in the afternoon and one in the evening. The second event, hosted by Prince Charles, was only for the couple’s inner circle. Ellie Goulding performed at the Royal Wedding reception.
Meanwhile, Sir Elton John, who attended today's big event, is slated to entertain at Meghan and Harry's event.
