Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reception Dresses

The wedding dress is one thing—but what about the wedding reception dress?!

Switching up her Givenchy dress from her wedding ceremony, Meghan Markle wowed in Stella McCartney earlier when made a glamorous entrance to her and Prince Harry's second, more intimate wedding reception on Saturday evening at Frogmore House. The pair were married in front of the whole world at Windsor Castle just hours earlier.

Of course all eyes are on the newly minted royal and her fashion choices during this momentous day—and she's clearly got the regal and refined thing down—but how did another then-new royal Kate Middleton's wedding reception ensemble for her April 2011 wedding to Prince William compare?

Let's take a look!